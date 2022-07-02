x
13-year-old shot in Southeast DC, investigators believe he was targeted

Police say the boy is expected to be okay.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Southeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened near Pennsylvania Avenue and Minnesota Avenue around 4 p.m.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the 13-year-old was targeted in the shooting but the motive remains unknown. Officers are now looking for a man and a woman connected to the shooting. 

