41-year-old man shot to death in Southeast DC

The victim has been identified as Antonio Woodson, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. That man, later identified as Antonio Woodson, was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Woodson's body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have not released any information regarding any suspect description or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in the District.