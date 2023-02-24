Police: 17-year-old shot, killed in District Heights

Lorenzo Marquette Freeman, 17, was found shot inside an apartment on Alpine Street. He later died at an area hospital.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in District Heights Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers were called to the 6700 block of Alpine street after receiving word of a shooting in the area around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Lorenzo Marquette Freeman, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment building. He was taken to an area hospital for help, but the teen died from his injuries a few hours later.

No suspect description has been released and there is no word on any possible motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Freeman's death.

People who wish to leave an anonymous tip may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 23-0011453.