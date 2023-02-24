1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfax Co. stabbing and shooting

HERNDON, Va. — Police say one person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a stabbing that led to a shooting in Fairfax County Friday morning.
Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to 13200 block of Stable Brook Way in Herndon just before 9 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a woman was inside a home when she was stabbed. Someone else inside the home shot the person who stabbed the woman. Police said one person is dead and another person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Right now, it is unclear if the person who was stabbed, or the person who was shot is the one who is dead.
Investigators have not released additional information.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
