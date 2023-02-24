2 men shot and killed, another injured after 3 separate shootings across DC in less than 4 hours

According to DC Police, there have been 27 homicide cases across the District as of Feb. 23.

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed and one man was injured after three separate shootings across the District in less than four hours.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Chesapeake Street Southeast, nearby 4th Street Southeast, around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday after a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead.

Around 11:30 p.m., just 40 minutes after the first shooting, officers responded to a second Southeast D.C. shooting located on Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, nearby 30th Street Southeast. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead.

The third shooting happened on V Street Northeast, by 3rd Street Northeast, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to find a man suffering from injuries after being shot in the shoulder and left arm. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, none of the victims have been identified, this includes their names and ages. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect information in the shooting cases.

According to DC Police, there have been 27 homicide cases across the District as of Feb. 23. This is a 13% increase from the same time last year, which accounted for 24 cases.