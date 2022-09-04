2 teens injured after Saturday shooting in parking lot outside AMC theater in Largo

The shooting happened during a newly launched promotion called "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.

WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot outside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center parking lot late Saturday night, according to Prince George's County Police.

Police were called to reports of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. at the AMC Movie Theater located on Boulevard at the Capital Centre.

A 16-year-old girl who was fleeing from the parking lot was shot. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy walked into the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police later confirmed his injuries were connected to the shooting.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

Earlier in the same day, a threat forced the evacuation of hundreds from an AMC movie theater in Alexandria Saturday afternoon, causing the theater to close for the day.

Alexandria Police Department responded to the AMC Hoffman Center 22 located in the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road for a report of a threat to harm call for service.

Police say minor injuries were reported in connection to the possible threat. Traffic was shut down near the Hoffman Town Center as Alexandria Police investigated the incident.

There was no indication of gunfire or any weapon were located inside the movie theater.

These incidents happened on a newly launched promotion called "National Cinema Day," to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. Movie tickets were only $3 on Saturday at any AMC Theaters.