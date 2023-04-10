69 complaints filed against Maryland pool company that left customers with unfinished pools

Dozens of customers tell WUSA9 they were forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete pool projects left unfinished by Catalina Pool Builders, LLC.

MARYLAND, USA — Unfortunate lessons learned by several families, including Dr. Leslie A. Green and her husband Dr. Lionel Green, who said their experience with Catalina Home Builders, LLC was not what they bargained for.

“We read through the contract,” said Dr. Lionel Green. “This wasn’t in the contract. That they were going to take the money and run. It really got me on top of my game even more.”

Last November, WUSA9 shared the stories of three Maryland families who were left with gaping holes in their backyards. They all hired Severna Park based Catalina Pool Builders, LLC to construct backyard pools. Customers claimed Catalina Pools took their money, started the project, and then ghosted them—not returning their calls or answering emails. And when they reached out demanding answers, they were eventually sent an email in October of last year informing them the company was “ceasing operations."

That left Lionel & Lesli Green, Chashae Rivers, Kathryn Warren and her husband, Wanda Smith and dozens of other customers without a completed pool and very little to show for the thousands of dollars they handed over to Catalina.

“I ask myself how did I ever get myself into this because I am usually thorough with any business moves and I tried to be careful but I don't know what happened with this one,” said Wanda Smith who paid an additional $40,000 to another pool contractor to complete the pool left partially constructed by Catalina.

Wanda Smith filed a lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court against Catalina alleging the company breached their contract, committed negligence and fraud. She's asking for $100,000, interest, and her attorney's fees.

“What is the most glaring part, you've taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from customers, and you've left their backyard in such deplorable conditions. And Catalina's silence on it all is just making it difficult to proceed. But we will,” said Attorney Ericka King, who represents Wanda Smith.



In response to the allegations, attorneys representing the owners of Catalina Pools said “their [Catalina’s] business model did not foresee the devastating impact of the global pandemic on supply chain issues, material and labor shortages, and skyrocketing costs of operation. Despite Catalina’s efforts, it failed. For that, its owners and employees are truly sorry. Catalina hopes that any aggrieved customers are able to file claims with the Maryland Home Improvement Commission, who is handling this matter.”

WUSA9 has learned at least 69 complaints have been filed with Maryland's Home Improvement Commission. The commission told WUSA9 that after every complaint process has been exhausted, portions of the maximum $250,000 award from the state's guaranty fund will be distributed.

But that money would be split among all of those who filed successful complaints which means the likely award may just be a few thousand dollars.

Chashae Rivers gave up on filing a complaint with the home commission and instead opted to spend her time and money completing her pool. She did that late this summer and even managed to host a few parities.