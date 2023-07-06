LIST: DMV closures and cancellations due to poor air quality

While air quality remains in "Code Red," outdoor activities are canceled.

WASHINGTON — Calling all DMV residents! Smoke pouring into the region from Canada is causing issues for people all over.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and District Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a “Code Red” air quality alert for Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy air quality in the District and the northeast United States, and this problem is likely to continue to get worse through Friday.

DC Health and DOEE recommend that residents pay attention to local air quality reports and the US Air Quality Index at airnow.gov.

Here's what is closed and canceled due to the poor air quality in the DMV:

DC:

The Department of Parks and Recreation has canceled all DPR-led youth outdoor programs and events.

All DC Public Schools' outdoor activities are canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.

Virginia:

Alexandria

Warwick Pool and Old Town Pool will be closed for the rest of Wednesday.

Sports fields will be closed for the rest of Wednesday.

All outdoor programming with RPCA (The City of Alexandria Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities Department) and other sports partners will be canceled on Wednesday.

Arlington

All outdoor DPR and partner programs are canceled Wednesday.

Fairfax

Fairfax County Public Schools has canceled all of Wednesday's planned outdoor activities.

Loudoun

All Loudoun County Public Schools outdoor activities are canceled for Wednesday.

Maryland:

Charles County

All outdoor activities for Charles County Public Schools students are canceled on Wednesday.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Schools will cancel or reschedule all outdoor recess and other outdoor activities scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Prince George's County

All school-related outdoor activities scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

This includes outdoor classes, recess, athletic events and any school-specific outdoor activities.

