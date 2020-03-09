Prince George's County not likely to enter phase 3 based on past slower reopening pace

Throughout the pandemic, Prince George's County has delayed each reopening phase behind Maryland's. The county executive announces her plans Thursday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is moving the state into the final phase of reopening Friday, but Prince George's County has yet to announce if it will take the same step.

The county has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, reporting the most coronavirus cases out of any Maryland county as of Wednesday at 26,428.

Previous reporting from WUSA 9 shows that at its peak, Prince George's reported more cases than 20 states or territories. That data comes from an analysis of Maryland Department of Health data, the New York Times coronavirus tracker, and U.S. Census Bureau data.

At the end of April into the beginning of May, the MD Department of Health data shows that Prince George's was averaging about a 40% positivity rate as compared to Maryland's 25%.



In a July 9 press conference, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said there are multiple reasons why Prince George's fared so much worse than the rest of the state.

“Our community is dense and urban," the County Executive said. "We house one of the largest segments of the federal workforce, along with a good number of our residents are essential workers who had to go to work when everyone else was able to stay home. And thousands of people visit Prince George’s County every day.”

To combat its trend, the county has moved at a slower reopening pace than the state throughout the pandemic.

While Maryland moved into phase one in May, Prince George's waited until June, about when the state was heading into phase two.

County Executive Alsobrooks didn't give the green light for phase two until the end of June, when Maryland Department Health data showed that its positivity rate had plummeted to 7%.

“That is a phenomenal recovery that the county has made," the county executive said in July.

As of Tuesday, the county's positivity rate is at 4.4%, with about 100 new cases a day on average.

Montgomery County has reported the second-highest number of cases in the state. County Executive Marc Elrich announced Wednesday that they would not be moving into phase three.