Prince George's County reduces number of people allowed to gather, now capped at 50

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reduced the number of people allowed to gather after seeing a growing number of coronavirus cases.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County, Maryland has set a new 50-person limit on gatherings after the county continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases.

The new restriction goes into effect August 1 at 5 p.m., County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Friday, pointing at the need for the area to take precautions to mitigate the virus.

"We are not afraid to take decisive action to protect the health and well-being of our residents; and at this point, the data tells us that this new restriction is, unfortunately, necessary," she said.

The second phase of reopening Prince George's County originally allowed for a maximum of 100 people for social gatherings, including community events and religious and sporting events.

Other limits outlined in the second-phase June reopening order will remain in place, such as movie theaters and concert venues being closed.

Social distancing and face coverings are still required in the area, with Gov. Larry Hogan's expanded mask mandate now effect. The new restriction, which went in place July 31 at 5 p.m., requires masks to be worn in public buildings and outdoor spaces where social distancing is challenging.

The new county restriction also comes days after a Prince George's estate of a Maryland senator was "shut down" after hosting several parties with hundreds in attendance.

Alsobrooks and the County's Health Officer Dr. Ernest both touched on the impact the virus has had on those in their 20's and 30's and how large social gatherings and family events are susceptible for spreading the disease.