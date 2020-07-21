Maryland health officials call on Gov. Hogan to renew coronavirus restrictions

Health officials from several Maryland counties, including Montgomery and Prince George's, voiced concerns in a letter.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — County health officials across Maryland are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to tighten coronavirus restrictions. Maryland is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but has seen a recent increase in cases, averaging 700 new coronavirus cases a day.

Health officials from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County wrote a joint letter to Hogan asking him to take action to reverse the recent coronavirus trends.

In the letter, health officers urge Hogan to revise activities allowed under Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

They call for restricted crowd gathering sizes, closure of indoor restaurants and bars and restrictions on travel to and from areas deemed COVID hotspots.

"Our jurisdictions are prepared to act quickly to address these concerns but would prefer for the state to take action to create a unified, standardized approach to address this resurgence of cases. Thank you for considering our request, and we look forward to continuing to work together."

Mike RIcci, communications director for the Governor's office, issued a response to the letter, saying, “We look closely at the data every day with public health experts, and we continue to emphasize caution and vigilance to Marylanders. We have stressed to local health officers the importance of enforcing the public health orders currently in place, particularly at bars and restaurants. We cannot allow a small segment of bad actors to squander the sacrifices Marylanders have made. But as the governor has said, if necessary, he is prepared to take action.”

The full letter can be read below:

Good morning and thank you for your leadership and support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. We are writing to share our concerns regarding the recent increase in daily cases across the state and impact of the virus over the past week. This has been evidenced throughout many of our jurisdictions by increased daily case totals, increased rates of transmission (Ro), and increasing Covid related hospitalizations and critical care usage. We are writing to ask that the state take action to curb these trends, including revisiting the activities allowed under the current Phase 2 Executive orders. Our respective jurisdictions are considering a range of revisions to address these trends, including, but not limited to (recognizing we all have different provisions as a part of our current Phase 2 provisions):

Restrictions on gathering sizes (up to 10 or 50)

Face covering mandates for indoor and outdoor activities,

Closure of indoor restaurants and bars for service, permitting outdoor seating/curbside pick-up and delivery services only,

Closure of indoor amusement facilities,

Closure of indoor recreational facilities,

Restrictions on travel to and from areas deemed COVID hotspots

Closure of indoor mall activities such as food courts and allowing indoor spaces solely for entrance to stores;

Our jurisdictions are prepared to act quickly to address these concerns but would prefer for the state to take action to create a unified, standardized approach to address this resurgence of cases. Thank you for considering our request, and we look forward to continuing to work together.

