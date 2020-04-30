When will DC, Maryland & Virginia reopen? Their epidemic curves can tell us

Each part of the DMV has set a requirement of a 14-day downward trend in new coronavirus cases before they begin reopening. How close are they to that?

WASHINGTON — Fourteen days of consistent downward trend in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations – that’s what D.C., Maryland and Virginia all need to begin their reopening plans.

It’s the same criteria included in the White House’s “Opening Up America Again” plan. It’s based in part on the coronavirus’ up-to-14-day incubation period.

But with new case numbers still seeming to move erratically – some days much larger than normal, others a smaller increase – what does that mean?

To help visualize it, WUSA9 generated a 14-day moving average for D.C., Maryland and Virginia and plotted it over the new cases reported in each jurisdiction since the first DMV case was reported on March 5.

What that does is allows you to visually see the “epidemic curve,” and the direction each line is trending. Once that blue line starts heading toward the bottom of the below graph, that's when we're headed toward reopening.

In D.C., the news is good. The 14-day average appears to show that cases have not only flattened – they might even be, as of Wednesday, beginning a slight downward trend.

It’s important to note that continuing said trend requires also continuing adherence to the District’s social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home order. Easing too soon could cause a second wave of coronavirus cases.

In Maryland, which is seeing continued growth of new cases – especially in the state’s nursing homes and senior communities – the curve is behind D.C. and may be just beginning to flatten. New outbreaks in vulnerable facilities could impede that progress, though.

Virginia is even further behind the rest of the DMV. The Commonwealth is continuing to see new cases rise on a day-to-day basis, and it’s COVID-19 doubling time – the number of days required for total cases to double – is nearly two days faster than Maryland’s.