WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District's reopening strategy in an effort to move toward Phase 1 of the White House's reopening guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The District has launched a Reopen D.C. Advisory Group comprised of city government and community leaders to monitor and guide how and when D.C. will reopen. The advisory group will have 12 committees focused on key areas such as:

Equity

Disparity reduction for vulnerable populations

Public Health and Workforce

Transportation

Real estate and construction

Education and childcare

Government opportunities

Public safety

Criminal justice

Faith

Arts, culture, hotels, and entertainment

Restaurants and food retailers

Small businesses

Human services and social services

Bowser said the advisory group will be advised by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The plan is community-driven based on science and the goal is to get more prosperity for the city and to make it more equitable, Bowser said.

The city will be focused on guiding values centered around health, prosperity and equity, Bowser said. This includes health disparities, especially among African Americans and vulnerable populations, helping small businesses get back on their feet, and providing opportunities for students.

In order for the city to meet the criteria and reach Phase 1 of federal guidelines, the city must observe a consistent two-week downward trend in coronavirus cases. DC has not yet met that criteria, though the average number of cases per day has shown signs of decreasing over the last week.

Bowser said the District needs to be in a place where it can provide health care for everyone who needs care and must have the ability to conduct widespread contract tracing.

In an effort to meet the contact tracing criteria, the city is expanding its contact tracing team to 200 people and will begin hiring in the coming weeks. Health officials said the expansion is needed because as people begin to move around in Phase 1, there will be more social contact and a need to reach out to more people. Over time, the city is looking to expand to at least 900 contact tracers as the District moves forward through the pandemic.

The city says it can currently run 3,700 tests a day.

Mayor Bowser said this will be a gradual process, and that she doesn't think "we’re going to have light switch and everything will return back to normal."

