LAUREL, Md. — COVID-19 killed at least another 47 Marylanders just in the last 24 hours, according to a health department report released Wednesday morning. They were mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters.

So with numbers like that, when can we get back to normal?

At a news conference outside the newly reactivated and COVID 19-focused Laurel Medical Center, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to release a "Maryland Strong, Roadmap To Recovery," on Friday, which he says "will lead us safely out of this pandemic into a brighter and more hopeful future."

The governor said with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, deaths and ICU admissions continuing on an upward trajectory, it's too early to lift his stay-at-home order for non-essential workers.

The number of new cases in Maryland each day bounces up and down, while the total keeps climbing. But the governor says that's not the key measure. He's looking for 14 straight days of fewer deaths, fewer hospitalizations and fewer people transferred to intensive care.

Deaths have still been difficult to predict, with 30 on Monday, 68 on Tuesday and 47 on Wednesday.

The number of people admitted to hospitals and transferred to the ICU has also been uneven, but the trend line is up.

The state does continue to expand hospital capacity. The governor was touting the 135 new COVID-19 beds at the University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital. Hogan said the state has already surpassed its planned surge capacity, with 6,700 available beds, instead of the 6,000 that had been planned.

With the region locked down and the economy cratering, some states plan to reopen soon, but everyone is looking for a way to do that safely.

In addition to more hospital beds, Maryland wants more protective equipment, more testing capacity, and more people to trace the contacts of people who are positive for coronavirus.

State health officials said they currently have 250 people to conduct contact tracing and are looking to quadruple that. Those disease detectives may be crucial to getting us back to some semblance of normal.



The National Governor's Association, which Gov. Hogan heads, released its own roadmap to reopening Wednesday. It says the White House needs to dramatically boost testing and strengthen other public health measures first.

The report comes even as Georgia and Tennessee move to lift restrictions in days.

