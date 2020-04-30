When will DC, Maryland & Virginia reopen? Their epidemic curves can tell us

Each part of the DMV has set a requirement of a 14-day downward trend in new coronavirus cases before they begin reopening. How close are they to that?

WASHINGTON — Fourteen days of consistent downward trend in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations – that’s what D.C., Maryland and Virginia all need to begin their reopening plans.

It’s the same criteria included in the White House’s “Opening Up America Again” plan. It’s based in part on the coronavirus’ up-to-14-day incubation period.

But with new case numbers still seeming to move erratically – some days much larger than normal, others a smaller increase – what does that mean?

To help visualize it, WUSA9 generated a seven-day moving average for D.C., Maryland and Virginia and plotted it over the new cases reported in each jurisdiction since the first DMV case was reported on March 5.

What that does is allows you to visually see the “epidemic curve,” and the direction each line is trending. Once that blue line starts heading toward the bottom of the below graph, that's when we're headed toward reopening.

D.C.

Stay-at-home order expires: May 15

Number of days in decline: 0

In D.C., the average number of new cases declined for three days in a row until Thursday and Friday, when a spike pushed it back up again.

Maryland

Stay-at-home order expires: Until further notice (no date given)

Number of days in decline: 0

In Maryland, which is seeing continued growth of new cases – especially in the state’s nursing homes and senior communities – the curve is behind D.C. and may be just beginning to flatten. New outbreaks in vulnerable facilities could impede that progress, though.

Virginia

Stay-at-home order expires: June 10

Phase 1 Reopening Date: May 15

Number of days in decline: 0

Days of Positive Percentage Decline: 8

Virginia is even further behind the rest of the DMV. The Commonwealth is continuing to see new cases rise on a day-to-day basis, and it’s COVID-19 doubling time – the number of days required for total cases to double – is nearly two days faster than Maryland’s.

Virginia is also unique in that its phase one reopening requires a 14-day downtrend in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive. As the Virginia Department of Health said in a press conference on May 4, that number has been in decline.

However, this decline comes even as daily new case counts in Virginia continue to rise. This is a function primarily of the Commonwealth significantly expanding its daily testing numbers.

Also on May 4, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the Commonwealth would move ahead with beginning its first phase of reopening "unless something dramatically changes."