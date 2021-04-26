DC neighbors concerned that Ward 1 not given a walk-up vaccination clinic

"If we're going to have 11 walk-up vaccination sites, there should be at least one in every ward."

WASHINGTON — D.C. is opening 11 walk-up vaccination clinics this weekend as it moves away from the preregistration portal. But, Ward 1 neighbors noticed that there's no clinic in their neck of the woods.

"In this stage, now that the Mayor has decided to eliminate the preregistration process, we have to ensure that vaccines are accessible all across the District," Ward 1 Councilmember Breanne Nadeau said. "If we're going to have 11 walk-up vaccination sites, there should be at least one in every ward."

D.C. provided the following list of walk-up clinics that open Saturday, May 1:

Arena Stage | 1101 6th St SW

Fort Stanton Recreation Center | 1812 Erie St SE

Kenilworth Recreation Center | 4321 Ord St NE

Lamond Recreation Center | 20 Tuckerman St NE

Langdon Park Community Center | 2901 20th St NE

Providence Health System | 1150 Varnum St NE

Rosedale Recreation Center | 1701 Gales St NE

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center | 1100 Michigan Ave NE

University of the District of Columbia | 4200 Connecticut Ave NW

Walter E. Washington Convention Center (GW MFA) | 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW

Entertainment and Sports Arena (May 1 ONLY) | 1100 Oak St SE; After May 1: RISE Demonstration Center | 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, SE

As D.C. transitions to the walk-up clinics, they're also getting rid of the preregistration portal on Wednesday. Instead, the vaccine site will direct residents to the vaccine finder site, where people will sign up for each clinic individually.

Councilmember Nadeau and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners agree that walk-up clinics are a great next step in the vaccination process, but barriers remain. Nadeau said transportation has been one of the biggest issues her constituents have encountered.

"So the ability to be vaccinated in the ward that you live in is really critical to ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to get vaccinated," Nadeau said.

Columbia Heights in Ward 1 has also had the most COVID cases of any neighborhood in the District, at 2,321 positives according to D.C. data published Monday.

Currently, data shows that 17.74% of Columbia Heights residents have been vaccinated, which places the area in the middle of the pack in terms of coverage.

"I think we're at the point now where we can't really say that we don't have enough supplies, the vaccine," Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner 1A01, Layla Bonnot said. "I think now it's really connecting people and meeting them where they are, whether that's around language access, disability access, the hours that you're working, the transportation needs that you have, it's really just running through that list and making sure that we're meeting people where they are and getting the vaccine."

"The great thing is that Ward 1 is really densely populated and geographically compact, so almost any backup location and more, one will be accessible to most Ward 1 residents," Nadeau said.

She has multiple suggestions for clinic locations, including Sacred Heart Church, Prince Hall Lodge on U Street, or any of the nonprofits or open spaces in the ward.

Still, Bonnot and other ANCs think the biggest vaccine barrier for their neighbors is language access.

"Even the mailers that are going out to residents, the one I got most recently was just in English. It had a phone number and a website on it," Bonnot said. "So you continue to see these missed opportunities where I don't know if things are being rushed to just get them out. But we're definitely missing some residents."

Both Bonnot and Nadeau plan to participate in Saturday's outreach but are waiting to determine what exactly that will involve — since the preregistration system is ending.