List of COVID-19 vaccine cancelations in the DMV due to winter weather

Here is a running list of cities and counties that have announced cancelations and provided information so far.

WASHINGTON — Localities across DC, Maryland and Virginia are beginning to cancel COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to the impending winter weather that will start to impact the region on Sunday.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service added D.C. along with most of Maryland and Virginia, where 4 to 8 inches snow will be possible. Ice accumulation of under a .25" ice is possible late Sunday night, too.

Here is a running list of cities and counties that have announced cancelations and provided information so far:

Anne Arundel County 

The county has canceled vaccine & testing clinics for Monday. Vaccination clinics on Sunday, January 31, and vaccination and testing clinics on Tuesday, February 2, are expected to open on time, and appointments will proceed as scheduled.

Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Health Department has decided to cancel all vaccination appointments after 12:30 pm tomorrow b/c of the impending storm. Between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. is still on.  

Montgomery County

Mary Anderson of the Montgomery County Health and Human Services tells WUSA9 there will be no appointments available for the first dose on Monday and Tuesday. Montgomery County health officials said they will keep second dose appointments open for now.

