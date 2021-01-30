DC Mayor deploys District Snow Team ahead of winter storm

Nearly 150 heavy plows will be out treating roads starting at midnight on Sunday, the mayor's office says

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s District Snow Team will will begin preparing for the first significant snowfall in two years beginning at midnight on Sunday, the mayor's office said.

Brine application crews will begin spraying the “hot mix” combination of brine and beet juice at midnight to reduce the temperature where ice bonds to the pavement. The Snow Team will deploy 147 heavy plows to apply salt to highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and 81 light plows that clear snow from smaller streets, the mayor's office said in a press release Saturday.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alertdc.dc.gov.

As of Saturday, the District has not closed COVID-19 testing sites, and says pre-treatment and snow removal will happen at all municipal buildings, first responder locations, hypothermia centers, and homeless shelters.

If you see anyone in need of shelter during freezing temperatures, you're asked to call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093, or dial 311.

Winter Weather Tips

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.

Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary. The District has used pet-friendly deicer on its pedestrian bridges for several years and found it to melt ice effectively and be easy on pets’ paws.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s).

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.

Turn off all outdoor water faucets.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

DC, please prepare for snow:



❄️ Salt and clear your sidewalks

🤝 Help residents in need of shelter: call 311

🗞️ Stay informed: https://t.co/iqkPj69A8K

🚗 Keep a safe distance from other cars

🛑 Respect pedestrians and cyclists#WinterReadyDC pic.twitter.com/fTtWjsvYut — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 30, 2021

The latest snowfall projections for the DMV region vary from three to five inches Sunday for most of DC, Maryland and Virginia, according to WUSA9 Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt. Areas closer to the shore in the region will get between two inches to a dusting, according to the projections.

These projections are just for through 7 p.m. on Sunday, with more snow expected to possibly accumulate further on Monday.

Here's a closer look at the timing of the storm for the entire DMV region.