Locals no longer need a doctor's order to receive a COVID-19 test at the Waldorf VEIP, according to Maryland health officials.

WALDORF, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health announced Monday that Maryland residents will not need a doctor's order to receive a COVID-19 test at the vehicle emissions inspection program (VEIP) facility in Waldorf now. However, interested residents will need to schedule an appointment for the service ahead of time.

According to Charles County spokesperson Jennifer Harris, one of the closest testing locations people in her community could access without a doctor's order or appointment before the change was made, was the Six Flags America site in Bowie.

She told WUSA9 that she believes the proximity of the Waldorf site could encourage more people in Charles County to get tested for the virus.

Of Maryland's 24 counties, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary's counties rank among the bottom third when it comes to the percentage of their respective populations tested for the coronavirus, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment for a coronavirus test at the Waldorf VEIP, click here.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional steps to further expand testing in the state last week, including testing any individual who requests a test, additional testing site options and encouraging anyone who works in close-contact settings, as well as individuals who have traveled or returned to Maryland from out-of-state travel, to get tested.