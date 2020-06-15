Prince George's County enters Phase 2 of reopening

More businesses reopen Monday, but things won't be fully back to normal just yet.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's a big day for Prince George's County. It moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday. A lot of businesses there have been shut down for months welcomed the news, but things won't be fully back to normal just yet.

Prince George's County once held some of the highest number of coronavirus cases in Maryland. That's why it’s also one of the last counties to move into the next phase of reopening.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said several non-essential businesses and services can reopen.

Retail stores, barbershops and hair salons can all begin reopening. For stores, there will be capacity limits: 50% of the people will be allowed in based on the size of the the store.

It's the same for salons and barber shops, and each client must have an appointment. Staff must wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including gloves and masks and have floor markings to create adequate social distancing.

Nail salons can now reopen by appointment only. PPE must be used and there are limits on how many people can come inside.

When you do go shopping, you also must remember to wear a face mask.

Restaurants may open with both indoor and outdoor seating now. No more than 50 people will be allowed at any outdoor restaurant. Employees must receive health screenings before their shifts.

Places of worship can also reopen, but only at 25% capacity. Daycares are also on the list to reopen, staggered drop offs and pickups are a must. Facilities must do daily symptom checks and have a strict dismissal policy in the event of positive cases.

Outdoor community pools, both public and private, may open at 25% percent capacity and must practice proper social distancing guidelines. Indoor pools will remain closed. Outdoor youth sports may resume in small groups -- no more than nine children and one coach, and no more than 50 people in any area.

Different to Phase 2 in other areas, gyms, fitness centers, and other indoor physical activities will remain closed, as well as amusement parks, casinos and enclosed shopping malls. For now, spas, massage and tattoo parlors will also remain closed.