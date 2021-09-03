Hogan lifts restrictions: Capacity limits removed at Maryland restaurants, bars, stores, churches

The governor says the removal of restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020, will begin Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that all capacity limits can be lifted on many major businesses in the state including dining, retail stores and religious facilities beginning Friday at 5 p.m. Businesses have not operated with this level of freedom since March 2020, when the governor announced the shutdown of restaurants and retail stores, and eventually instituted a stay-at-home order.

"All of our vaccine progress along with all of our sustained positive improvements have enabled us to continue to follow the science and to be able today to take significant steps to further ease more of the mitigation measures currently in place," Hogan said.

Capacity limits will be lifted on:

Indoor/outdoor dining

Retail stores

Religious facilities

Fitness centers

Personal services

Casinos

Bingo halls

Bowling alleys

Skating rinks

Restaurants and bars will still be limited to seated and distanced service only, and masks and social distancing will still be required in all public spaces.

#BREAKING: @GovLarryHogan says quarantine requirements and other restrictions regarding out-of-state travel will also be lifted.



Hogan says a @MDHealthDept advisory will remain in place continuing to encourage Marylanders to get tested upon their return. @wusa9 — Jonathan Franklin (@thatsjonnyfrank) March 9, 2021

Hogan said other large outdoor and indoor venues will expand to 50% capacity Friday, including conference and wedding venues, concert venues, conventions, theaters, racing facilities, and sporting venues. Employers are encouraged to continue supporting telework when possible, according to Hogan.

The governor also said that mandatory quarantine requirements following out-of-state travel would be eliminated.

”Let’s continue to be smart," Hogan said. "We can’t afford to undo all the tremendous progress that we have made together.”