COVID-19 in DC, Maryland and Virginia: Data on cases, deaths and vaccines

We're tracking all the available data on the coronavirus pandemic in the DMV. Use our interactives to see how things are going in your area.

WASHINGTON — Since the pandemic began in March 2020, more than 775,000 people in the DMV have contracted the virus, and nearly 13,000 of those have died.

For 10 months now, WUSA9 has been tracking the available data from D.C., Maryland and Virginia – and from national sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Operation Warp Speed. We've turned that data into interactive tools you can use to explore how the coronavirus is affecting your area.

Case trends in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Use the arrow on the chart below to navigate through the epidemic curves for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

All told, across the DMV more than 13,000 people have died from the coronavirus since March. Use the arrow on the chart below to navigate through how deaths from the virus have trended in D.C., Maryland and Virginia since March.

Vaccines in the DMV

The chart below shows how many people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and how that compares to the total population and the minimum number of doses required to vaccinate all of the health care workers in the state.

How does the DMV compare to the rest of the U.S.?

The map and table below display vaccination data reported by states to the Centers for Disease Control. The data is typically updated early in the afternoon by the CDC, and may lag behind the numbers reported by individual state health departments.

Use the table below to see how D.C., Maryland and Virginia rank compared to the rest of the country.