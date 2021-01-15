Marylanders 75 and older, teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 18

The state will move to phase 1C on Jan. 25, meaning anyone 65 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The COVID-19 vaccine will become available to many more Marylanders beginning Monday, Jan. 18 as the state moves into the next phase of its vaccination distribution plan.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he is activating Phase 1B of the plan beginning Monday, allowing Marylanders 75 and older, anyone living in assisted living or independent living facilities and behavioral health group homes as well as K-12 teachers, education staff and child care providers to be vaccinated.

One week later, on Jan. 25, Maryland will move to Phase 1C of the plan, which includes anyone 65 and older. Currently, the state is in Phase 1A of distribution, which has been focused on vaccinating health care workers, first responders and those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including nursing home residents and staff.

As of Thursday, Maryland has distributed 547,300 first and second doses of vaccines to priority 1A patients; that's 99.6% of all doses allotted by the federal government. Hogan said Maryland has administered more doses than 32 other states, but cautions that supply could soon be an issue. He estimates that 2.5 million more doses are needed from the federal government to finish vaccinating all phase 1 populations. A total of 12 million doses of vaccines will be needed to fully vaccinate (two doses) all Marylanders, and Hogan said he has received 4.5% of that amount to date.

We need roughly 3 million doses to get through all of our Phase 1 populations.



We need roughly 3 million doses to get through all of our Phase 1 populations. pic.twitter.com/u4N5PTkodo — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 14, 2021

"We are now entering the most challenging phase of the pandemic," Hogan said. "The key to slowing this virus is testing and therapeutics. The solution to bringing this crisis to an end will be vigilance and vaccines."

The governor also announced the launch of partnerships with 10 Walmart stores and 22 Giant locations beginning the week of Jan. 25 to administer vaccines. The state will work with private partners to open mass vaccination sites at central locations.

See Maryland's full vaccination plan below.

9a. On Monday, 1/18, eligible groups will be expanded statewide to include all Marylanders 75 and older, as well as anyone of any age living in assisted living or independent living facilities, and developmental disabilities and behavioral health group homes. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 14, 2021

Phase 1A (current phase)

All licensed, registered and certified health care providers

Front line hospital staff

Nursing home residents and staff

Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS

Correctional health care staff and officers

Front line judiciary staff

Phase 1B (Begins Jan. 18)

All Marylanders 75 and older

Anyone living in assisted living or independent living facilities

Anyone living in behavioral health group homes

People with developmental disabilities

K-12 teachers

Education staff

Child care providers

Phase 1C (Begins Jan. 25)

All Marylanders 65-74

Grocery store employees

Public transit workers

Agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Postal service workers

Phase 2 (Start date TBD)

Adults 16-64 at increased risk of severe COVID-19 due to comorbidities

Essential workers in critical utilities

Transportation workers

Foodservice workers

Phase 3 (Start date TBD)

General population including healthy adults ages 16-64