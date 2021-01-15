Marylanders 75 and older, teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The COVID-19 vaccine will become available to many more Marylanders beginning Monday, Jan. 18 as the state moves into the next phase of its vaccination distribution plan.
Gov. Larry Hogan said he is activating Phase 1B of the plan beginning Monday, allowing Marylanders 75 and older, anyone living in assisted living or independent living facilities and behavioral health group homes as well as K-12 teachers, education staff and child care providers to be vaccinated.
One week later, on Jan. 25, Maryland will move to Phase 1C of the plan, which includes anyone 65 and older. Currently, the state is in Phase 1A of distribution, which has been focused on vaccinating health care workers, first responders and those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including nursing home residents and staff.
As of Thursday, Maryland has distributed 547,300 first and second doses of vaccines to priority 1A patients; that's 99.6% of all doses allotted by the federal government. Hogan said Maryland has administered more doses than 32 other states, but cautions that supply could soon be an issue. He estimates that 2.5 million more doses are needed from the federal government to finish vaccinating all phase 1 populations. A total of 12 million doses of vaccines will be needed to fully vaccinate (two doses) all Marylanders, and Hogan said he has received 4.5% of that amount to date.
"We are now entering the most challenging phase of the pandemic," Hogan said. "The key to slowing this virus is testing and therapeutics. The solution to bringing this crisis to an end will be vigilance and vaccines."
The governor also announced the launch of partnerships with 10 Walmart stores and 22 Giant locations beginning the week of Jan. 25 to administer vaccines. The state will work with private partners to open mass vaccination sites at central locations.
See Maryland's full vaccination plan below.
Phase 1A (current phase)
- All licensed, registered and certified health care providers
- Front line hospital staff
- Nursing home residents and staff
- Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS
- Correctional health care staff and officers
- Front line judiciary staff
Phase 1B (Begins Jan. 18)
- All Marylanders 75 and older
- Anyone living in assisted living or independent living facilities
- Anyone living in behavioral health group homes
- People with developmental disabilities
- K-12 teachers
- Education staff
- Child care providers
Phase 1C (Begins Jan. 25)
- All Marylanders 65-74
- Grocery store employees
- Public transit workers
- Agriculture workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Postal service workers
Phase 2 (Start date TBD)
- Adults 16-64 at increased risk of severe COVID-19 due to comorbidities
- Essential workers in critical utilities
- Transportation workers
- Foodservice workers
Phase 3 (Start date TBD)
- General population including healthy adults ages 16-64
You can find vaccination sites near you here. Vaccines are done by appointment only currently due to limited supply.