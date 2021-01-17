Here's how to know if you're eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in DC

The District has a webpage dedicated to making your appointment and an alert system that will ensure you know when it’s time to get your shot.

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents over 65 years old are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with healthcare workers in Phase 1B.

It’s critical that all who can get a vaccine know how to do so.

The Q and A team took on a few questions viewers texted about how to get the shot.

HAVE A QUESTION? TEXT IT TO (202) 895-5599 SO THAT OUR TEAM CAN WORK ON FINDING AN ANSWER,

QUESTION: How are the vaccine phases broken down in the D.C. metro area?

Currently, D.C. is in Phase 1, focusing on the highest risk individuals along with most of the nation. Phase 1 is separated into Phase 1A and Phase 1B in D.C. Phase 1A includes high-risk health workers, as well as first responders. Phase 1B is comprised of people of all ages with comorbid and underlying conditions "that put them at significantly higher risk" and older adults living in congregate or overcrowded settings. Critical government personnel, law enforcement, nursing home staff and residents, grocery store workers, homeless and transitional housing residents, teachers and school staff are all also included in this stage.

Find the full vaccination phase breakdown for Virginia by clicking here and Maryland by clicking here.

Q: Is there a timeline for how long we can expect it to be before everyone gets vaccinated?

A: In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser laid out the city’s tentative plan for the next few weeks on January 4. The District has already hit the first target date of the year, which specified January 11 for beginning to vaccinate those 65 and over who aren’t already in Phase 1A. January 25 is the next upcoming target date, when additional essential workers will start getting vaccinated.

Maryland plans for Phase 1B to kick off on Monday, January 18.

Virginia has yet to specify specific target dates moving forward.

Q: How do you book your own vaccine appointment or an appointment for a loved one?

A: The District has a webpage dedicated to making your appointment and an alert system that will ensure you know when it’s time to get your shot.

Those looking to book an appointment can head over to coronavirus.DC.gov/vaccinateDC to sign up.

Even if the landing page says there are no appointments left, there’s no need to worry. D.C. has an alert system you can sign-up for on the page so that you’ll know when more appointments become available.

To ensure an equitable vaccine distribution, more appointments will become available to residents (age 65+ and/or health care workers) of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7 & 8 on Sat., Jan 16.



On Monday, appointments will be made available to residents in all eight wards. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 15, 2021

If you are a resident of Virginia, the Department of Health states that, "Local health districts are developing district-specific plans for registration. There will be a way for people to pre-register online for vaccination in the future. VDH is continuing to invest in and improve technology to facilitate this process." You can find out when you're eligible to get vaccinated by clicking here.

If you are a resident of Maryland, you can find more resources on what phase you fall under and where the nearest vaccine clinic is by clicking here.

Q: If you’re not eligible for an appointment yet, how can you ensure you’re aware when your time comes?

A: The District also has an alert system that will notify residents who aren’t in phase 1A or 1B.

Visit the website and sign up for alerts via email or text message in order to know when you're eligible to get vaccinated.

It may not be your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you can make sure you’re in the know. Sign-up at https://t.co/TSqZRI5v5y for updates to learn when the District registry opens for other groups. pic.twitter.com/LUVw8OaX3y — DC Health (@_DCHealth) January 16, 2021

If you need any additional assistance with signing up for alerts, an appointment or if you don’t have access to a computer in D.C., you can reach the District’s call center for help at 855-363-0333.

Reach out to the Maryland Department of Health by clicking here.