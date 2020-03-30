WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

There are over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia, with leaders in each area declaring States of Emergency to help free up resources to deal with the global pandemic.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

The CDC has recommended canceling or postponing any events with more than 50 people in close proximity. The U.S. government came out with an even stricter guideline to limit it to 10 people.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared States of Emergency

Online learning and teleworking for non-essential DC government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and DC have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

We continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to the DMV on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Sunday, March 29

8:30 p.m.: D.C. Fire confirms two more firefighters in its department have tested positive for the coronavirus. This totals the number of firefighters to 14.

8:03 p.m.: A fifth person at a D.C. jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.

7:30 p.m.: D.C. releases new numbers: There are 59 more positive coronavirus cases in the District, bringing the total to 401.

6:10 p.m.: President Trump extends length for the nation to follow CDC guidelines until April 30, 2020, which includes limiting gatherings of 10 or more people. The original deadline was set for mid-April.

5:56 p.m.: An employee of the United States Capitol Police (USCP) has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee has been self-quarantined since March 18, 2020.

5:29 p.m.: Five more coronavirus deaths reported in Maryland. The total now stands at 15 deaths from the coronavirus in the state.

1 p.m.: Carroll County officials share updates on the 66 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. A man in his 90s, who had underlying health issues, died.

10 a.m.: There are now 1239 coronavirus cases in Maryland and 10 deaths, Maryland Department of Health officials announced.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces there are now 890 cases in the commonwealth, with 112 hospitalized and 22 deaths.

Saturday, March 28

10:07 p.m.: The DC Department of Health announced the fifth death due to coronavirus: a 55-year-old man who passed away at home.

10:07 p.m.: DC Department of Corrections reports two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in DOC custody to four.

8:46 p.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where a total of 66 residents have tested positive, with 11 currently hospitalized.

8:30 p.m.: The Maryland Department of Health announced five deaths: a Prince George’s County resident in his 50s; a Charles County resident in his 50s; a Wicomico County resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; a Baltimore City resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; and a Baltimore City resident in her 80s with underlying medical conditions.

8:20 p.m.: D.C. Police confirm two more of its officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the department total to five officers who have tested positive.

8:07 p.m.: D.C. announces 38 new positive cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 342 individuals.

7:58 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, bringing the total to 28.

3:04 p.m.: FEMA delivers 250 beds to field hospital site at Baltimore Convention Center, Governor Hogan announces.

2:13 p.m.: PGCPS announces that Terrance Burke, Northwestern High School Professional School Counselor and head basketball coach, has died from the coronavirus. At least two other PGCPS employees also tested positive for the virus.

10:10 a.m.: Maryland announced Saturday that cases in the state have neared triple digits. The state is now reporting 992 coronavirus cases and 226 hospitalizations due to the virus.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia reports the state is now dealing with 739 cases of the coronavirus; 99 people have required hospitalization, and 17 people have died as a result of the virus as of Saturday morning.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

