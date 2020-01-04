WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Online learning and teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Tuesday, March 31

10:50 p.m.: In an announcement from D.C. officials, it's confirmed that both D.C. Police and D.C. Fire & EMS both have more cases of the coronavirus within their departments.

Four police officers and five fire and ems workers have the virus.

7 p.m.: Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County has lost five residents after they were diagnosed with coronavirus. 77 of 95 residents tested positive.

RELATED: Maryland nursing home confirms 5 resident deaths, 77 coronavirus cases

11:30 a.m. Prince George's County reports its first positive COVID-19 case at their facility. The 29-year-old woman inmate has been quarantined in an isolation cell.

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 1,662 cases of the coronavirus in the state and 18 deaths. That's an increase of 249 cases and three deaths since numbers were last released on Monday. Details about the deaths have not been released.

9:30 a.m.: DC Department of Corrections reports its 6th positive COVID-19 case in DOC custody.

Monday, March 30

8 p.m.: D.C. Health officials release new coronavirus numbers. D.C. now has 94 new positive cases. There are a total of 495 positive COVID-19 cases in the District.

4:30 pm: Mayor Muriel Bowser issues a "Stay-At-Home" order for D.C.

RELATED: DC issues stay-at-home order: Here's what you can leave your house for

2 p.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam also issues a "Stay-At-Home" order for Virginians. Only essential trips away from home are allowed.

RELATED: Virginia Stay-At-Home order: Here's why you can and can't leave your house

12:30 p.m.: Virginia now has 1,020 cases of coronavirus in the state. The state reports 25 people have died after contracting COVID-19.

10:45 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a stay-at-home" order going into effect at 8 p.m. Only essential trips are allowed (Groceries, medical appointments). Any violation could lead to a misdemeanor charge.

RELATED: Maryland Stay-At-Home order: Here's what it means, and what needs to close

10:45 a.m.: FEMA grants a major disaster declaration request for Washington, D.C.

10:30 a.m.: Cases in Maryland rise to 1,413.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

