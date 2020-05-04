WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this live blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Online learning and teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Sunday, April 5

9:45 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District has confirmed its second COVID-19 related death involving a male resident in his 50's.

8:54 p.m.: The City of Alexandria announces that there are 11 additional cases of COVID-19 within the city, bringing the total to 104.

The rise in positive cases, officials said, is likely due to a combination of additional testing capacity through private healthcare providers as well as an increase in community transmission.

5:51 p.m.: There has been one additional death from Pleasant View Nursing Home due to COVID-19; a man in his 80s.

1 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections confirms four individuals in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 18 positive residents in DOC custody.

12 p.m.: A Giant Food employee in Largo, Md. died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, company officials said on April 5.

10:40 a.m.: There are almost 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in D.C., health officials say.

10:30 a.m. Maryland Department of Health announces there are 3,609 confirmed cases in the state with 67 deaths.

10:25 a.m.: VA health officials state the actual number of deaths in VA is 51, after one patient who was previously listed as a COVID-19 death, was reclassified as otherwise.

10 a.m.: The Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, producers of The Washington Auto Show, made a $50,000 donation to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces there are now 2,637 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 51 deaths.

8 a.m.: Four more DC Fire and EMS workers test positive for COVID-19, the fire department announces.

6 a.m.: New signs have been placed at the Wharf Fish Market -- closing the location -- after people there were not practicing social distancing.

Saturday, April 4

7 p.m.: Carroll County announces three new nursing home deaths at Pleasant View Nursing Home. It brings the total to nine deaths. Twenty-four staff and 77 residents have tested positive. A woman in her 90s with underlying conditions also passed away at Carroll Lutheran Village.

6:45 p.m.: Dr. Deborah Birx suggests that D.C. could be one of the next hot spots for the coronavirus in the United States.

6:28 p.m.: Rhode Island Ave, Takoma and Wheaton metro stations re-opened after being closed for cleaning due to a staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

5:45 p.m.: White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx is looking at Pennsylvania, Colorado and D.C. as the United States' next big hot spots for the coronavirus. But limiting your trips to the grocery store and pharmacy could help.

2 p.m.: Five patients at the Larkin Chase Care and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

1:50 p.m.: A second Prince George's County Police officer tested positive for COVID-19, the department announces. The department has reached out to those who may have had recent contact with the officer.

10:30 a.m.: D.C. Department of Health announces 902 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the District and 21 deaths.

10 a.m.: There are 3,125 cases and 53 deaths, and 821 people are hospitalized in Maryland, health department officials said.

9 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces 2,407 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth with 52 deaths.

Friday, April 3

11:22 p.m.: DC Fire and EMS said five more staff members have tested positive, bringing the department total to 28.

7:38 p.m.: Montgomery County announced three new deaths, bringing the county total to nine.

7:35 p.m.: D.C. launched a new drive-through and walk-up testing site at United Medical Center. The new test site is for D.C. residents with symptoms who are 65-years and older; D.C. residents with symptoms who have underlying health conditions; individuals with symptoms who work in a health care provider or facility in D.C.; and first responders with symptoms who work for the District government.

7:22 p.m.: LCPS staff member who participated in the Chromebook distribution program at Madison’s Trust Elementary School on March 31 has reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

6:42 p.m.: Union Station closes nightly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, until further notice.

5:48 p.m.: Carroll County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, including one resident and one staff member at Carroll Lutheran Village.

5:12 p.m.: Metro is further reducing service starting April 6, and will close trains at 9 p.m. and buses at 11 p.m. every night. Ridership is down about 95 percent during the pandemic.

2:30 p.m.: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signs an executive order that prohibits mortgage lenders for initiating the foreclosure process. It gives Marylanders a 90-day deferral period where no negative marks can be reported to credit bureaus. In addition, trucks, mobile homes and cars cannot be repossessed.

Maryland now reports 2,758 confirmed cases in the state, 50 percent of which are under the age of 50. Five infants have tested positive, and 42 people have died.

There are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland Department of Corrections: three inmates, eight contracted workers, four correctional officers and two parole/probation officers.

2 p.m. Gov. Ralph Northam announces that unemployment applications in the commonwealth totaled over 100,000. Three care facilities have been identified and are being built in the state, starting with one in The Dulles Expo Center.

Northam said hotel vouchers are being provided for the commonwealth’s homeless population. Northam's staffer added that 500 hotels with over 37,000 rooms available answered the call to house the 1,500 homeless Virginians in need. FEMA is assisting the effort with food, cleaning supplies and medical attention.

12 p.m.: The Washington Mystics announce their season has been postponed, following WNBA and CDC guidelines.

11 a.m.: About 93,000 people could become infected in D.C., Mayor Bowser and health officials project. A worst-case scenario would see 1,000 deaths.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia says more than 2,000 people have been sickened by the coronavirus as of April 3. The commonwealth reports 2,012 positive cases. Of those cases, 312 have required hospitalization and 46 people have died.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

