LARGO, Md. — A Giant Food employee in Largo, Md. died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, company officials said on April 5.

The woman last worked at the Campus Way South store on March 16. According to Giant Food officials, the store was made aware that she was sick on March 28.

Giant spokeswoman Felismina Andrade said the company is saddened by her death and that they are following health guidelines to help keep other associates safe. In addition, the company will be offering counseling resources to employees at Campus Way location.

"We are saddened to confirm that a store associate from our Campus Way South location in Largo passed away from COVID-19," Andrade said. "We were informed of her passing on Thursday morning by her family. We can only imagine the heartache they are experiencing and have offered our support during this difficult time."

The Campus Way store is undergoing additional cleaning and disinfecting measures, Andrade said, stating that the company continues to work with health officials to take all steps needed to protect employees and customers while keeping their stores open.

In Columbia Heights, a separate Giant employee tested positive on April 2, and three others who worked with the employee were asked to self-quarantine.

"Over the last several weeks, we have put in place additional measures to ensure the safety of our associates and customers, including plexiglass shields at our registers, pharmacies, and customer service desks," a Giant spokesperson said.

"We have installed social distancing signage in our stores to remind and encourage our customers to stay six feet apart from each other, and we have increased our cleaning and sanitation procedures on high-touch areas throughout the store."

