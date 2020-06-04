WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this live blog to find what that means for each state and the District. 

Key Facts

  • The first case was discovered on March 5
  • Events with more than 10 people have been banned. 
  • D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency
  • D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders
  • Online learning and teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27
  • Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed
  • Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Sunday, April 5

9:45 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District has confirmed its second COVID-19 related death involving a male resident in his 50's.

8:54 p.m.: The City of Alexandria announces that there are 11 additional cases of COVID-19 within the city, bringing the total to 104. 

The rise in positive cases, officials said, is likely due to a combination of additional testing capacity through private healthcare providers as well as an increase in community transmission.

5:51 p.m.: There has been one additional death from Pleasant View Nursing Home due to COVID-19; a man in his 80s. 

1 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections confirms four individuals in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 18 positive residents in DOC custody.

12 p.m.: A Giant Food employee in Largo, Md. died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, company officials said on April 5.

10:40 a.m.: There are almost 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in D.C., health officials say.

10:30 a.m. Maryland Department of Health announces there are 3,609 confirmed cases in the state with 67 deaths.

10:25 a.m.: VA health officials state the actual number of deaths in VA is 51, after one patient who was previously listed as a COVID-19 death, was reclassified as otherwise.

10 a.m.: The Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, producers of The Washington Auto Show, made a $50,000 donation to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces there are now 2,637 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 51 deaths.

8 a.m.: Four more DC Fire and EMS workers test positive for COVID-19, the fire department announces.

6 a.m.: New signs have been placed at the Wharf Fish Market -- closing the location -- after people there were not practicing social distancing.

What precautions should you take?

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

