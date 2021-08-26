Maryland State Board of Education votes to impose statewide mask mandate in all public schools

Public schools in Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Somerset, and Worcester counties did not have mask requirements in place as of Thursday.

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland State Board of Education voted on Thursday to issue a statewide mask mandate in all public schools.

Maryland Senate showed support for the decision in a press release, saying the mandate recognizes the importance of safely keeping Maryland students in the classroom through "proven mitigation strategies."

A bipartisan coalition of 32 Maryland Senators sent a letter to the President and Vice President of the State Board of Education earlier this week urging emergency masking in Maryland schools.

“Continuous in-person instruction this school year is critical, and we must protect students' ability to learn with other children in school buildings statewide throughout the year,” stated Senate President Bill Ferguson via press release. “We urge the State Board of Education to promulgate a temporary emergency regulation mandating that all children, faculty, and staff wear masks in every Maryland elementary and secondary school and congregate setting with children in any county with a substantial or high rate of COVID-19 transmission, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

A good number of Maryland school systems had mask mandates in place already for the 2021-2022 school year. Public schools in Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Somerset, and Worcester counties did not have mask requirements in place as of Thursday.

The mandate also makes it so public schools can no longer lift local mask mandates until the state mandate is lifted.

Now that the decision has been made, the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) will need to approve the emergency regulation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that he does not plan to reinstate indoor mask mandates for vaccinated individuals, but has recommended unvaccinated people continue to wear masks.

Hogan has also been a notable advocate of school reopenings this year.

