Fairfax County Public Schools students return to in-person learning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Around 186,000 students headed back to class in Fairfax County Monday. It’s the largest school district in the metro region.

Superintendent, Dr. Scott Braband said the focus for the beginning of the year is reconnecting.

Some rules have been implemented district-wide such as masks are required on buses and indoors unless actively eating in the cafeteria. And masks are not needed outdoors when distancing can be maintained.

It’s the beginning of a new era at West Springfield High School. Students returned for full in-person learning since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Principal Michael Mukai said they’re ready to head back to class, safely.

“We have a number of outdoor classrooms, we're fortunate to have several covered outdoor classroom spaces as well as several courtyard spaces. The county has provided us with an outdoor tent, and we also have, what we lovingly call, Spartan Park which is an outdoor eating area as well,” Principal Mukai said.

West Springfield High School was renovated and designed for the future. The library has removable shelves and the space can be converted for learning or eating. QRC codes can be found outside of each room for contact tracing purposes in the event someone has the coronavirus.

Tony, a senior and cheerleader, is excited to be reunited with his cheer squad.

“It feels really good. I was like fearing that we were gonna go through quarantine and not have cheer at all because it's a very context sport. So, I'm just glad that I'm with my team now,” Tony said.

Chaney is also a senior and has missed the social aspect of school.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing my friends again, I haven't really been able to see any of them over quarantine,” she said.

The return to in-person learning at school with nearly 3,000 students can be intimidating. Lisa, who is also a senior, can relate to having those first-day jitters.

“You're not alone in this. Everyone is also going through this, like their first year back in school so you're definitely not alone," Lisa said.

Principal Mukai has worked in high schools for more than 20 years, he said the return to in-person learning will undoubtedly pose some challenges, but they’ll all get through it together.