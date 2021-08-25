32 Senators send letter urging emergency masking in Maryland schools

“Continuous in-person instruction this school year is critical."

MARYLAND, USA — A bipartisan coalition of 32 Maryland Senators has sent a letter to the President and Vice President of the State Board of Education urging emergency masking in Maryland schools.

So far, public schools in Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County and Howard County are all requiring masks, among others.

“Continuous in-person instruction this school year is critical, and we must protect students' ability to learn with other children in school buildings statewide throughout the year,” stated Senate President Bill Ferguson via press release. “We urge the State Board of Education to promulgate a temporary emergency regulation mandating that all children, faculty, and staff wear masks in every Maryland elementary and secondary school and congregate setting with children in any county with a substantial or high rate of COVID-19 transmission, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order in August, requiring universal masking inside all K-12 public schools in the state.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe," Northam said. "This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply."

DCPS schools will also require all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings until further notice in the District.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that he does not plan to reinstate indoor mask mandates for vaccinated individuals, but has recommended unvaccinated people continue to wear masks.