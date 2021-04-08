Prince Williams County Schools release COVID positive numbers for the month of August

The most COVID-19 cases Prince William County Schools saw in one month were 899 cases in January 2021.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Schools has had 112 total staff and student cases in the month of August, which includes those in its community a part of both in-person and virtual learning, according to the school district in a statement to WUSA9.

The amount of positive COVID cases for August is the most since May 2021, according to data from the school district. May was when the district ended its 2020-21 school year.

The most COVID-19 cases Prince William County Schools saw in one month were 899 cases in Jan. 2021, according to data provided by the school district.

In July 2021, only 17 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the district between its staff and students.

The uptick is has happened since the school district started having more teachers and staff back in the schools in August. The data shows 84 of these cases have happened around the time more teachers and staff started reporting back to get ready for in-person learning this school year.