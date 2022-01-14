Woman run over and killed by husband driving SUV in Silver Spring Capital One Bank parking lot, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband Friday afternoon outside a Capital One Bank in Silver Spring.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. A spokesperson for MCPD told WUSA9 that investigators believe the suspect who struck the woman with his vehicle is her husband. He is in police custody.
A tweet from MCPD says officers were on responding to the incident in the parking lot at the Capital One on New Hampshire Avenue around 2 p.m.
WUSA9 spoke to Darren Ford, a witness to the fatal crash. Ford said as he was turning right into the parking lot from New Hampshire Avenue, he saw a white SUV pulling out of a parking spot and then saw a woman on the ground.
"I could tell that he [the driver of the white SUV] was running her over," Ford said.
Ford said as the driver tried leaving the parking lot, he ended up striking several poles and knocked down a pillar attached to the bank building.
Police did not release the name of the woman killed or the name of her husband who they say struck her.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
