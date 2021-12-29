Man killed by police after exchanging gunfire with officers in Silver Spring

A shooting suspect was shot and killed by police early Wednesday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after a shootout with Montgomery County Police officers in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot on the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Police put out a lookout for a suspect vehicle following the shooting investigation and officers with Montgomery County Police Department's third district located the vehicle.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue. That's when the driver of the vehicle fired rounds at the officers, according to police. There is no word on whether any officers were shot.

Montgomery County Police officers returned fire, striking the driver. Police say that the suspect died on the scene.

Detectives remained on the scene Wednesday conducting their investigation, which is active and ongoing, police said.

Details have not yet been released about the suspect who was shot.