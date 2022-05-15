Homicides in DC are on the rise but a gun violence reduction plan seeks to change that

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's report has published the Gun Violence Reduction Plan, which includes 16 recommendations to drive down crime in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — For the fifth consecutive year, homicides in Washington D.C. are rising. In 2021, killings surpassed 200 for the first time since 2003; and as of May 12, the city is on track for an even higher number for 2022.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference Friday that local government officials are concerned about the trend.

"We will drive down the violent activity,” Bowser, who is up for reelection this year, said.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, a district agency, has published the Gun Violence Reduction Plan, which includes 16 recommendations to drive down crime in the city.

The proposal suggests increasing the number of violence intervention workers and creating an academy to train these specialists; it also includes weekly meetings to review every shooting incident in the city.

Authors of the report say their plan can reduce violent crimes like homicides and nonfatal shootings each year by 10%.

D.C. officials have called the plan a good foundation while they continue pushing their existing programs.

“We need everyone helping together," Bowser said while emphasizing the program that offers financial rewards for residents who report illegal guns in their community.

A 48-year-old woman found Friday night in the 1200 block of Raum Street Northeast has been one of the latest victims of gun violence identified by DC police. Christine Chase of no fixed address was located dead in an alley after reports of a shooting.