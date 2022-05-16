Man hurt, suspects on the loose in U Street shooting

Officers responded to the scene to find a man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he is recovering

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital and police are searching for the people who are responsible for shooting him early Monday morning in Northwest D.C.

Police were alerted to the shooting just before 3 a.m. by ShotSpotter, according to Capt. Francis Jenkins, Metropolitan Police Department's Third District Watch Commander.

When officers arrived on scene in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest to investigate, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he is recovering from his injuries. He is in stable condition, Jenkins said.

Investigators three men were seen running from the scene of the shooting. Jenkins says police are still searching for the suspects. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

U Street Northwest was closed for the shooting investigation, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MPD investigators at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.