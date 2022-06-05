Arrest made in teen overdose death, Prince William County Police say

A second teen died after taking similar pills less than 48 hours later. But the man arrested has not been connected to that teen's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a 14-year-old died from taking counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl. Latae’veion Naveiour Woods, 21, is charged with distributing narcotics.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, a 14-year-old boy died after taking a counterfeit Percocet on April 26. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) lab helped analyze the pill and confirmed the counterfeit Percocets contained fentanyl.

Less than 48 hours later, another teen, a 15-year-old, died after taking similar counterfeit pills.

Investigators were joined by the DEA Washington Division and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help identify a suspect they believed was operating in the Woodbridge community.

On May 11, the police department, DEA Washington Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), searched a home on Palm Road and took Woods into custody.

Officials say Woods allegedly sold the Fentanyl-laced pills to the 14-year-old. However, they say Woods is not connected to the death of the 15-year-old. The investigation into that death is ongoing.

Woods has been arrested and is charged with the distribution of schedule I or II narcotics.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Dangerous new drug more potent than fentanyl found in DC