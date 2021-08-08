DC Police look for car suspected of being involved in Southeast drive-by shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police) are looking for a car used in a shooting that happened in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast, early Sunday.
D.C. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and that officers responded after calls to dispatch about the sound of gunshots coming from the 37th Street area. Police said when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting they found an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo above. The photo shows a muzzle blast from what appears to be an AK-47 assault-style weapon.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the car or who has other information about this incident to call detectives at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411.
