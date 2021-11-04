x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Police: Man struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his Northwest DC home

DC Police responded to the scene after a man awoke from a loud noise he heard and felt pain in his back.

WASHINGTON — A man was struck in his back by a stray bullet while sleeping in his Northwest DC home on Thursday, according to D.C. Police in a report shared with WUSA9.

D.C. Police dispatch was called from a home in the 600 block of Farragut Street, Northwest, after the man awoke from a loud noise he heard and felt a pain in his back, said the police report.

The man’s wife also heard the noise, as well as another person who was in the basement of the home and rushed upstairs to see what had happened, said D.C Police.

Not knowing that it was a gunshot, the man's wife looked around her home and found her husband. In a separate bed, she found him shot and in pain, according to the police report.

The man does not appear to have had life-threatening injuries from the shooting and was listed in the police report as “conscious and breathing” when police officers and medics arrived at the scene.

No further information has been provided for this shooting.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Officials: Pentagon police officer faces more charges unrelated to off-duty shooting that killed two people in Takoma Park

RELATED: 15-year-old boy charged for two armed carjackings in Southeast DC

RELATED: Police: Multiple buildings struck by bullets; police pursuit ends in DC leaving 1 dead

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.