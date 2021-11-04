Police: Man struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his Northwest DC home

DC Police responded to the scene after a man awoke from a loud noise he heard and felt pain in his back.

WASHINGTON — A man was struck in his back by a stray bullet while sleeping in his Northwest DC home on Thursday, according to D.C. Police in a report shared with WUSA9.

D.C. Police dispatch was called from a home in the 600 block of Farragut Street, Northwest, after the man awoke from a loud noise he heard and felt a pain in his back, said the police report.

The man’s wife also heard the noise, as well as another person who was in the basement of the home and rushed upstairs to see what had happened, said D.C Police.

Not knowing that it was a gunshot, the man's wife looked around her home and found her husband. In a separate bed, she found him shot and in pain, according to the police report.

The man does not appear to have had life-threatening injuries from the shooting and was listed in the police report as “conscious and breathing” when police officers and medics arrived at the scene.

No further information has been provided for this shooting.