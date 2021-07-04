Multiple buildings struck by bullets; police pursuit ends in DC after starting in Alexandria, officials say

Alexandria Police said it originally was called to the 800 block of N. Patrick Street around 9 p.m. after multiple buildings in that area were struck by bullets.

WASHINGTON — Police in both Alexandria and Washington D.C. are investigating a police pursuit that started in northern Virginia and ended in the District, according to the police departments investigating the incident.

Alexandria Police said it originally was called to the 800 block of N. Patrick Street around 9 p.m. after multiple buildings in that area were struck by bullets. This is when officers started the pursuit after locating a suspect video, according to Alexandria Police.

A pursuit occurred on I-295 and ended in Southeast D.C. shortly after near Malcolm X Avenue, according to Alexandria Police.

The pursuit and shooting are still under investigation by both police departments.

