Multiple buildings struck by bullets; police pursuit ends in DC after starting in Alexandria, officials say

Alexandria Police said it originally was called to the 800 block of N. Patrick Street around 9 p.m. after multiple buildings in that area were struck by bullets.

WASHINGTON — Police in both Alexandria and Washington D.C. are investigating a police pursuit that started in northern Virginia and ended in the District, according to the police departments investigating the incident.

A pursuit occurred on I-295 and ended in Southeast D.C. shortly after near Malcolm X Avenue, according to Alexandria Police.

A pursuit occurred on I-295 and ended in Southeast D.C. shortly after near Malcolm X Avenue, according to Alexandria Police.

The pursuit and shooting are still under investigation by both police departments. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

