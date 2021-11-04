Officials: Pentagon police officer faces more charges unrelated to off-duty shooting that killed two people in Takoma Park

These new charges against Dixon come after a May 2020 alleged altercation with a homeless woman.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer David Hall Dixon now faces multiple additional charges for a separate alleged altercation that does not involve the two people he killed in a Takoma Park shooting last Wednesday.

The additional charges for first degree assault, second degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime comes after Dixon confronted a homeless woman with pepper spray and a shotgun in the Takoma Overlook Condominium complex after she allegedly tried to assault him, according to Takoma Park Police.

The charges come after Takoma Park Police says it was made aware of a video of the May 2020 incident.

The department said Dixon never shared that he directed a shotgun toward the woman when police questioned him about the encounter.

Takoma Park Police say the use of force, in that case, was investigated by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

WUSA9 is working to get the video of this incident that police have charged Dixon in connection with.

Dixon also has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and handgun charges for the deaths of James Johnson and Dominique Wilson.

According to a statement from Takoma Park Police, Dixon was off-duty when fired on Johnson, 38, of District Heights, and Wilson, 32, of Hyattsville, after he said he thought he saw them breaking into a car.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 5 a.m, police said. Takoma Park officers responded to the incident at Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue for reports of gunshots. On scene, the officers were approached by off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) officer Dixon who said he witnessed an attempted car break-in. According to Takoma Park police, Dixon said he "engaged" the individuals and opened fire at them when they fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police were later informed that two gunshot victims had driven themselves to Prince George’s Hospital Center. Both died at the hospital from their injuries, police said.