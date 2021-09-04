Police: 2 teens arrested for armed carjacking in DC

Police ask anyone who has knowledge of the carjackings to call police at (202) 727-9099.

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been charged for armed carjackings that happened in the District, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The 15-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl were arrested for their involvement in a carjacking that happened on Feb. 17 in the 2800 block of Douglas Place Southeast, police said. The teen approached the driver of a vehicle and one of them displayed a gun and demanded the victim hand over the car. Police said the victim gave the teens the car and they fled the scene.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested later that day and charged with armed carjacking, police said.

In a separate incident, police said the same 15-year-old involved in the carjacking on Douglas Place in Southeast was also involved in a carjacking that happened on Nov. 20 on the 100 block of 56th Street. In this incident, the driver of the vehicle was approached by two suspects. Police said one of them displayed a gun and demanded the car. The driver complied and both of the suspects fled the scene.

The car was later found, police said.

It wasn't until Thursday that police were able to arrest the 15-year-old and charge him for both armed carjackings.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force continue to investigate these incidents.