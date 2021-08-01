Police: 3 teens, one as young as 13 years old, arrested in DC on armed carjacking charges

The three teens are aged, 17, 15, and 13, said D.C. Police.

WASHINGTON — Three teens have been charged for separate armed carjackings that occurred in Southeast and Northeast between June and July, according to D.C. Police in a news release to WUSA9.

The teens are aged, 17, 15, and 13, said D.C. Police. The police news release does not show that the three teens acted together.

The 13-year-old was arrested on one armed carjacking charge, the 15-year-old was charged with one count of armed carjacking and one count of armed robbery. The 17-year-old was charged on two armed carjacking charges and two unauthorized use of a vehicle charges.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.