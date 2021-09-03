Police: 13-year-old arrested for Armed Carjacking in NE DC

WASHINGTON — On Thursday a 13-year-old boy was arrested for armed carjacking in NE DC, according to D.C. Police.
Investigators say the armed carjacking occurred on Wednesday, July 28 in the 700 block of 2nd Street in NE DC.
Officials believe that just before midnight, the two suspects approached the victim. A police report says that the suspects punched the victim in the face before one suspect took out what looked to be a black handgun. When the alleged weapon was recovered it turned out to be a replica firearm.
Officers report that the suspects then drove away in the victim’s vehicle. Both the vehicle and replica firearm were recovered. The teen has been charged with Armed Carjacking.
D.C. and the surrounding area are no strangers to carjackings and the increase has created a problem for local law enforcement.
The commander of the Criminal Investigations Division — which the task force falls under — said the team has made 32 carjacking arrests so far this year as compared to just two during the same period last year.
Commander Ramey Kyle said police saw a huge spike in carjackings, auto theft, and unauthorized use of a vehicle during the pandemic. He said there have been 84 carjackings so far this year, compared to 17 at the same time last year.
But he said their task force seems to be working.
Here are a few safety tips to avoid carjackings:
- Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking
- Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas.
- Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle
- Limit your use of devices that may distract you, such as cell phones and headphones
- Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle
- Don't be afraid to call 911 if something seems suspicious.