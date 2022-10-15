CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster

Detectives are still searching for suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in NE DC.

WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest.

Detectives are working to identify those involved and ask for the public's help in locating the suspects.

Police say the suspects are wanted in connection to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 3600 block of Jay Street.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the above location for the report of an assault.

At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple injuries.

The victim in this case was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that during the assault a gun was brandished towards the victim.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid capture following the incident.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.