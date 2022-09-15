Police: Man wanted for sexual assaults in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police detectives are currently on the lookout for the man they believe could be responsible for two sexual assaults in Southeast, D.C.
Sean Tolbert, 36, from Southeast D.C. is wanted on a Superior Court arrest warrant for offenses police said occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Just before 11 a.m., in the 3500 block of 6th Street, and just 10 minutes later, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, police said that the suspect approached the victim, allegedly engaged in "unwanted sexual contact" and went on to run from the area.
Anyone who knows of Tolbert's location, or who knows anything about these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.
The suspect can be seen in the photos below:
Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a person responsible for a crime committed in D.C.
