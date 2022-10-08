x
Bowie

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said.

On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.

Additional officers were requested and approached the vehicle. Officers saw a man who was inside of the car sleeping. The suspect was identified as Randy McFail of Bowie, Maryland, officials said in a social media post. McFail woke up and started to flee on foot but was shortly detained. 

Officers confirmed McFail's identity and learned he had an open warrant for homicide through Prince George's County, authorities said. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and turned over to detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department

Bowie Police Department detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the individual on Oct. 6. He was charged with carjacking and other related crimes.

