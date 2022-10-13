Police: Man wanted for 2 bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Police claim the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland in September.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks.

The first robbery was reported at the TD Bank on West Diamond Avenue on Sept. 8 just after 5 p.m. Detectives believe the man walked into the bank and passed an employee a note demanding money and stating that he had a gun and a pipe bomb. The man left after the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery was reported at the TD Bank on Shady Grove Road on Sept. 27 around 4:45 p.m. Detectives claim the man again walked into the bank and gave an employee a note demanding money. According to investigators, the man threatened to shoot the employee who was counting the cash. The employee handed over the money and the man left.

Officers describe the man as standing around six feet tall and weighing around 170-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.