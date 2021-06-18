Dog training collar triggers investigation near CIA headquarters

MCLEAN, Va. — The area surrounding CIA's headquarters in McLean was closed for a period of time Friday due to police activity.
According to officials, a suspicious electronic device that was located on a sidewalk column near the front gate of the property was being investigated – prompting a full lockdown of the property for a period of time.
After further investigation, CIA officials told WUSA9 they identified the small electronic device to be a dog training collar with "no security implications." The roads leading to the CIA headquarters' entrance later reopened once investigators gave the notice of all-clear.
Back in May, a man that was shot by an FBI agent when he showed up armed outside the CIA's headquarters died.
Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the man's name is Roy Gordon Cole, but offered no other details about him.
Both the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation officers responded to a "suspicious vehicle" located outside of the CIA headquarters in McLean just before 6 p.m. back on May 3, according to statements from both federal agencies. A statement from the FBI's Washington field office said a man emerged from his car with a gun.
The FBI said the man was wounded when law enforcement officers "engaged" with him and that he had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
"The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent," the FBI Washington office tweeted. "The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”
RELATED: Person shot after federal law enforcement responds to 'suspicious' vehicle outside CIA headquarters in McLean, FBI says
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.